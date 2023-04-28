Acknowledging gun violence as a pubic health issue could be part of the solution

Last week, a 12-year old girl living in Hartford was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Gun violence is one of the leading causes of deaths in America, and the leading cause of death in children. According to the Kaiser Family Foundations, gun-related incidents are common among adults. Despite this, research around this issue remains limited and vastly underfunded.

One way to fix this is viewing gun violence as a public health issue.

There is several areas of research when it comes to better understanding gun violence including mass shootings, suicide and intimate partner violence.

Today, we talk about the intersection of gun violence and public health and we’ll hear from Dr. Jennifer Dineen. Associate Director of the Arms Center for Gun Injury Prevention at UConn.

We’ll also talk with Connecticut musician Jimmy Greene. He is the father of Sandy Hook victim Ana Grace Marquez-Greene.

How has gun violence impacted your community?

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.