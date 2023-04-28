© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Acknowledging gun violence as a pubic health issue could be part of the solution

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Last week, a 12-year old girl living in Hartford was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Gun violence is one of the leading causes of deaths in America, and the leading cause of death in children. According to the Kaiser Family Foundations, gun-related incidents are common among adults. Despite this, research around this issue remains limited and vastly underfunded.

One way to fix this is viewing gun violence as a public health issue.

There is several areas of research when it comes to better understanding gun violence including mass shootings, suicide and intimate partner violence.

Today, we talk about the intersection of gun violence and public health and we’ll hear from Dr. Jennifer Dineen. Associate Director of the Arms Center for Gun Injury Prevention at UConn.

We’ll also talk with Connecticut musician Jimmy Greene. He is the father of Sandy Hook victim Ana Grace Marquez-Greene.

How has gun violence impacted your community?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
