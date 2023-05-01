Checking in on the labor movement momentum in Connecticut

While May Day may draw its roots from a pagan holiday pinned to spring's arrival, it has a more modern incarnation inspired by the fight for the eight-hour work day in Chicago, and later, in Connecticut.

This hour, Fairfield University history professor Cecelia Bucki discusses.

Plus, we check in on some of the recently-formed unions where we live, including Starbucks and student unions at Yale and Wesleyan Universities.

NPR labor and workplace correspondent Andrea Hsu responds.

GUESTS:



Andrea Hsu: Labor and Workplace Correspondent, NPR

Labor and Workplace Correspondent, NPR Arita Acharya: Organizer, Local 33 at Yale University

Organizer, Local 33 at Yale University Travis Glenney-Tegtmeier: Union Member, Starbucks at Corbin's Corner in West Hartford

Union Member, Starbucks at Corbin's Corner in West Hartford Dr. Cecelia Bucki: Professor of History, Fairfield University