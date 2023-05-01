© 2023 Connecticut Public

Checking in on the labor movement momentum in Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
May 1, 2023
Local 33 held a "Rally for Respect" in New Haven on October 24, 2022.
Ian Dunn / Courtesy of Local 33
Local 33 held a "Rally for Respect" in New Haven on October 24, 2022.
Ian Dunn / Courtesy of Local 33
Three Wesleyan students attend a rally in support of WesUSE.
© Lily Krug / Provided

While May Day may draw its roots from a pagan holiday pinned to spring's arrival, it has a more modern incarnation inspired by the fight for the eight-hour work day in Chicago, and later, in Connecticut.

This hour, Fairfield University history professor Cecelia Bucki discusses.

Plus, we check in on some of the recently-formed unions where we live, including Starbucks and student unions at Yale and Wesleyan Universities.

NPR labor and workplace correspondent Andrea Hsu responds.

GUESTS:

  • Andrea Hsu: Labor and Workplace Correspondent, NPR
  • Arita Acharya: Organizer, Local 33 at Yale University
  • Travis Glenney-Tegtmeier: Union Member, Starbucks at Corbin's Corner in West Hartford
  • Dr. Cecelia Bucki: Professor of History, Fairfield University

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
