A conversation with Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto is a native of Torrington and a big proponent of transit oriented development. Today, he joins us to answer our questions and yours about Connecticut transportation.

From pedestrian safety to lowering the blood alcohol limit, we’ll hear about his office’s efforts to create safer roadways in our state. With transit oriented development and getting more EVs or electric vehicles, on the road, green energy remains part of the larger conversation when it comes to Connecticut transportation.

we want to hear from you and learn how you’d like to see our roads improve.

GUESTS:



Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto

Alec Slatky: Managing Director of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast