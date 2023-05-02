© 2023 Connecticut Public

A conversation with Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
Garrett-Eucalitto-e1535118603475-1024x1024.jpg
Provided
/
State of Connecticut
Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto is a native of Torrington and a big proponent of transit oriented development. Today, he joins us to answer our questions and yours about Connecticut transportation.

From pedestrian safety to lowering the blood alcohol limit, we’ll hear about his office’s efforts to create safer roadways in our state. With transit oriented development and getting more EVs or electric vehicles, on the road, green energy remains part of the larger conversation when it comes to Connecticut transportation.

we want to hear from you and learn how you’d like to see our roads improve.

GUESTS:

  • Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto
  • Alec Slatky: Managing Director of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
