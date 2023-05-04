© 2023 Connecticut Public

Connecticut may continue 'incremental' expansion of HUSKY Health coverage

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
Rally for HUSKY Expansion
1 of 4  — Rally for HUSKY Expansion
Immigrant high school students and allies from across Connecticut gather at the capitol to demand expanding the HUSKY Health Program to undocumented income eligible immigrants under 26 years of age.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
230214_Husky_Immigrant_mm
3 of 4  — 230214_Husky_Immigrant_mm
Hartford construction worker Josue Guzman (left), with translator Constanza Segovia, was one of more than 200 people who testified in support of House Bill 6616 during a meeting of the Human Services Committee that went well into the evening. “At 24 years old, I know I have many years ahead of me to live, work and take care of my daughter who is only one year old,” said Guzman, “Right now my daughter is in poor health...if I was going through a health emergency and couldn't get the healthcare I needed because I didn't have insurance, what would happen to my daughter? HB 6616 aims to extend HUSKY benefits to people up to 26 years old. Photograph by Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

As of January 1, Connecticut children are eligible for Medicaid or HUSKY Health until the age of 12, regardless of their immigration status. A new bill would expand coverage to 15, and possibly to 18.

This hour, we get the latest on the legislation from State Sen. Matt Lesser, and hear from organizers with the HUSKY 4 Immigrants campaign.

Werner Oyanadel, the Latino and Puerto Rican policy director at the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity, spoke in favor of expanding HUSKY access during a Human Services Committee hearing back in February. He noted that the Commission supported the "legislature's recent incremental approach to expand eligibility requirements for medical coverage to a broader range of families."

Plus, Politico’s Megan Messerly looks into how Connecticut coverage compares to other states.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
