Connecticut may continue 'incremental' expansion of HUSKY Health coverage

As of January 1, Connecticut children are eligible for Medicaid or HUSKY Health until the age of 12, regardless of their immigration status. A new bill would expand coverage to 15, and possibly to 18.

This hour, we get the latest on the legislation from State Sen. Matt Lesser, and hear from organizers with the HUSKY 4 Immigrants campaign.

Werner Oyanadel, the Latino and Puerto Rican policy director at the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity, spoke in favor of expanding HUSKY access during a Human Services Committee hearing back in February. He noted that the Commission supported the "legislature's recent incremental approach to expand eligibility requirements for medical coverage to a broader range of families."

Plus, Politico’s Megan Messerly looks into how Connecticut coverage compares to other states.

GUESTS:

