'Aquatic activism': The fight for inclusion at pool clubs and beaches

the ripple, the wave that carried me home is a new play running at the Yale Repertory Theater, following a family of “aquatic activists” across decades, as they push for equity in access to pools.

This hour, we hear from playwright Christina Anderson and director Tamilla Woodard, and we learn more about the history of racism at beaches and pool clubs where we live.

Andrew Karhl is the author of The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America's Most Exclusive Shoreline. He’ll join us, plus one organization working to increase access to swim lessons in the state.

LEAP for Kids / Children in LEAP's summer and afterschool program participate in swim lessons free of charge. The non-profit also offers low-cost swim lessons for children and adults in the community.

GUESTS:



Christina Anderson: Playwright, the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Tamilla Woodard: Director, the ripple, the wave that carried me home ; Chair, Acting Program at David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University

Andrew Kahrl: History Professor, University of Virginia; Author, Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America's Most Exclusive Shoreline

Henry Fernandez: Executive Director, LEAP for Kids

Executive Director, LEAP for Kids Ryan Rooks: Aquatic Director, LEAP for Kids