© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

'Aquatic activism': The fight for inclusion at pool clubs and beaches

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
ripple_0136r-scaled-1.jpg
Joan Marcus
/
Yale Repertory Theatre
Jennean Farmer, Chalia La Tour and Adrienne S. Wells in a scene from "the ripple, the wave that carried me home" at the Yale Repertory Theatre. The play is by Christina Anderson, directed by Tamilla Woodard.

the ripple, the wave that carried me home is a new play running at the Yale Repertory Theater, following a family of “aquatic activists” across decades, as they push for equity in access to pools.

This hour, we hear from playwright Christina Anderson and director Tamilla Woodard, and we learn more about the history of racism at beaches and pool clubs where we live.

Andrew Karhl is the author of The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America's Most Exclusive Shoreline. He’ll join us, plus one organization working to increase access to swim lessons in the state.

IMG_2220 (1).JPG
LEAP for Kids
/
Children in LEAP's summer and afterschool program participate in swim lessons free of charge. The non-profit also offers low-cost swim lessons for children and adults in the community.

GUESTS:

  • Christina Anderson: Playwright, the ripple, the wave that carried me home
  • Tamilla Woodard: Director, the ripple, the wave that carried me home; Chair, Acting Program at David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University
  • Andrew Kahrl: History Professor, University of Virginia; Author, Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America's Most Exclusive Shoreline
  • Henry Fernandez: Executive Director, LEAP for Kids
  • Ryan Rooks: Aquatic Director, LEAP for Kids

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen