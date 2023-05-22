© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The delicate art of obituary-writing

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
Whether they’ve been written by a loved one or a local newsroom, obituaries are an earnest attempt at the impossible: distilling one person's life into a couple of pages or paragraphs.

This hour, we explore the delicate art of obituary-writing with two experts: Tampa Bay Times and Poynter writer Kristen Hare, and Lucy Gellman, an editor with New Haven's Arts Paper.

Plus, Epilogg co-founder Mary McGreevy shares "Tips from Dead People" on TikTok.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen