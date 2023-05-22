Whether they’ve been written by a loved one or a local newsroom, obituaries are an earnest attempt at the impossible: distilling one person's life into a couple of pages or paragraphs.

This hour, we explore the delicate art of obituary-writing with two experts: Tampa Bay Times and Poynter writer Kristen Hare, and Lucy Gellman, an editor with New Haven's Arts Paper.

Plus, Epilogg co-founder Mary McGreevy shares "Tips from Dead People" on TikTok.

GUESTS:

