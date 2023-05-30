A conversation with Congressman Jim Himes

Congressman Jim Himes has been serving in Congress since 2009, when he was elected to represent Connecticut's 4th district. Since then, he’s become a democratic leader focused on national security and intelligence concerns.

This hour on Where We Live, he joins us to look ahead to the 2024 election, and talk through his priorities, and what he thinks of the debt limit deal reached this weekend between the White House and GOP house speaker Kevin McCarthy.

We’ll reflect back on how things in Washington and across the nation have changed since January 6th, and what to expect for the 2024 presidential election.

What are your questions for Congressman Himes? Give us a call, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Congressman Jim Himes: Representing Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District

Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public

