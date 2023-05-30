© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A conversation with Congressman Jim Himes

By Anya Grondalski,
Catherine Shen
Published May 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT
Jim Himes speaks during broadcast of the 4th Congressional District debate at the David Levinson Theater at Norwalk Community College October 06, 2022.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Jim Himes speaks during broadcast of the 4th Congressional District debate at the David Levinson Theater at Norwalk Community College October 06, 2022.

Congressman Jim Himes has been serving in Congress since 2009, when he was elected to represent Connecticut's 4th district. Since then, he’s become a democratic leader focused on national security and intelligence concerns.

This hour on Where We Live, he joins us to look ahead to the 2024 election, and talk through his priorities, and what he thinks of the debt limit deal reached this weekend between the White House and GOP house speaker Kevin McCarthy.

We’ll reflect back on how things in Washington and across the nation have changed since January 6th, and what to expect for the 2024 presidential election.

What are your questions for Congressman Himes? Give us a call, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Congressman Jim Himes: Representing Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District
  • Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
See stories by Anya Grondalski
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen