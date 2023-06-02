© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Highlights from the region with conductor Eric Jacobsen, the Schaghicoke Tribal Nation and the rise of green burials

By Catherine Shen
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
Photo of conductor Eric Jacobsen holding a conducting baton.
Eric Jacobsen
Greater Bridgeport Symphony
Students visiting the Institute for Indian American Studies Museum in Washington, Conn. hear from Darlene Kascak, education coordinator and a traditional Native American storyteller with the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation.
Students visiting the Institute for Indian American Studies Museum in Washington, Conn. hear from Darlene Kascak, education coordinator and a traditional Native American storyteller with the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation.
Darlene Kascak / Institute for Indian American Studies Museum & Research Center
Green Burial
Green Burial
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public

We talk to a lot of interesting people on the show. Today, we’re revisiting three memorable conversations we’ve had this year.

Eric Jacobsen just completed his final season as the conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony. We spoke with Eric about his work as a conductor and also heard about the search for the next orchestra leader.

The State Department of Education and Connecticut’s five sovereign tribal nations are working together to develop Native American curriculum for K-12 social studies classes which will be rolled out next year. We’ll hear from a member of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation about how local tribes worked with the state on this curriculum.

For Earth Day 2023, the New England News Collaborative highlighted innovative solutions to mitigating climate change, including a renewed interest in green burials. We talk to a Vermont Public Radio reporter about how they’re having a resurgence in New England.

GUESTS:

  • Eric Jacobsen: Former conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony orchestra. He is also a cellist and a member of Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Project
  • Darlene Kascak: Education Coordinator, Institute of American Indian Studies; Traditional Native American Storyteller, Schaghticoke Tribal Nation
  • Lexi Krupp: Science and Health Reporter for Vermont Public

You can listen back to the full interviews below:

Check out the NENC 2023 Earth Week coverage here.

Where We Live
