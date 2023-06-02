Highlights from the region with conductor Eric Jacobsen, the Schaghicoke Tribal Nation and the rise of green burials

We talk to a lot of interesting people on the show. Today, we’re revisiting three memorable conversations we’ve had this year.

Eric Jacobsen just completed his final season as the conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony. We spoke with Eric about his work as a conductor and also heard about the search for the next orchestra leader.

The State Department of Education and Connecticut’s five sovereign tribal nations are working together to develop Native American curriculum for K-12 social studies classes which will be rolled out next year. We’ll hear from a member of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation about how local tribes worked with the state on this curriculum.

For Earth Day 2023, the New England News Collaborative highlighted innovative solutions to mitigating climate change, including a renewed interest in green burials. We talk to a Vermont Public Radio reporter about how they’re having a resurgence in New England.

Former conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony orchestra. He is also a cellist and a member of Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Project Darlene Kascak: Education Coordinator, Institute of American Indian Studies; Traditional Native American Storyteller, Schaghticoke Tribal Nation

Education Coordinator, Institute of American Indian Studies; Traditional Native American Storyteller, Schaghticoke Tribal Nation Lexi Krupp: Science and Health Reporter for Vermont Public

