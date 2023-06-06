© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Libraries rock! Westport Library launches a record label, and a new vinyl album

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT
Sunflower Bean performing at Verso Studios_Westport Library, VersoFest 2023,
Chad Anderson
/
Westport Library
Sunflower Bean performing at Verso Studios at the Westport Library

Danielle Capalbo is the lead singer of Connecticut local band DaniProbably. She recently recorded her song "Cowboy" with Grammy-winning producer Peter Katis. But she didn't lay down tracks at at a recording studio. She recorded at a library.

The Westport Library in Connecticut is the first library to record, produce and release a vinyl record. Today, we talk to members of this library and how they are rethinking the changing and emerging role of libraries. We’ll hear how the library has created spaces to nurture and resource local artists.

We'll also hear from some of the bands featured on the album join us to talk about this process.

We want to hear from you. What do you use your local library for?

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen