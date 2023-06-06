Libraries rock! Westport Library launches a record label, and a new vinyl album

Danielle Capalbo is the lead singer of Connecticut local band DaniProbably. She recently recorded her song "Cowboy" with Grammy-winning producer Peter Katis. But she didn't lay down tracks at at a recording studio. She recorded at a library.

The Westport Library in Connecticut is the first library to record, produce and release a vinyl record. Today, we talk to members of this library and how they are rethinking the changing and emerging role of libraries. We’ll hear how the library has created spaces to nurture and resource local artists.

We'll also hear from some of the bands featured on the album join us to talk about this process.

We want to hear from you. What do you use your local library for?

GUESTS:

