Libraries rock! Westport Library launches a record label, and a new vinyl album
Danielle Capalbo is the lead singer of Connecticut local band DaniProbably. She recently recorded her song "Cowboy" with Grammy-winning producer Peter Katis. But she didn't lay down tracks at at a recording studio. She recorded at a library.
The Westport Library in Connecticut is the first library to record, produce and release a vinyl record. Today, we talk to members of this library and how they are rethinking the changing and emerging role of libraries. We’ll hear how the library has created spaces to nurture and resource local artists.
We'll also hear from some of the bands featured on the album join us to talk about this process.
We want to hear from you. What do you use your local library for?
GUESTS:
- Travis Bell: Audio Studios Manager at the Verso Studios at the Westport Library
- Danielle Capalbo: band member of DaniProbably
- Dylan Hundley: cofounder and lead singer of Lulu Lewis
- Dooley O: artist and DJ based out of New Haven
- Bill Harmer: Executive Director at the Westport Library
