Where We Live

Debt, mortgages and taxes: Why teaching all children financial wellness is critical to equity

Published June 8, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT
Photo of a young girl swinging at a giant piggy bank pinata as lots of other children are gathered around.
Karl Gehring
/
Denver Post via Getty Images
About a hundred kids gathered around a giant piggy-bank piñata filled with candy at the Young Americans Bank for their 20th-year anniversary party. The Young Americans Bank was created twenty years ago by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels.

Connecticut residents have the highest average credit card in the nation.

Although personal finance courses are offered in high schools, they aren’t mandated to graduate. And often, these courses don’t address the complex financial challenges of their students.

Today, on Where We Live, we talk about giving more students access to financial literacy, and making that curriculum more inclusive.

We want to hear from you. Did you learn about credit cards, budgeting or taxes in school? How were you taught to manage your money?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired May 9, 2023.

