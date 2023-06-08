Debt, mortgages and taxes: Why teaching all children financial wellness is critical to equity

Connecticut residents have the highest average credit card in the nation.

Although personal finance courses are offered in high schools, they aren’t mandated to graduate. And often, these courses don’t address the complex financial challenges of their students.

Today, on Where We Live, we talk about giving more students access to financial literacy, and making that curriculum more inclusive.

We want to hear from you. Did you learn about credit cards, budgeting or taxes in school? How were you taught to manage your money?

GUESTS:



Dana Miranda: Founder and Financial Educator of Healthy Rich

Founder and Financial Educator of Healthy Rich Dr. Monette Ferguson: Executive Director of the Alliance for Community Empowerment in Bridgeport

Executive Director of the Alliance for Community Empowerment in Bridgeport Nan J. Morrison: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Economic Education

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired May 9, 2023.