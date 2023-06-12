Birds of prey fall prey to rodenticide

Anticoagulant rodenticide, a quick fix for controlling the rat and mice population, is now having an effect on birds of prey.

Today, we talk to A Place Called Hope, a local raptor rehabilitator here in Connecticut, about how it’s impacting birds across our state. After ingesting this poison, there is little that can be done to save the life of these birds.

We’ll hear about legislation to limit the use of these poisons and alternatives to rodenticide. The traditional snap traps aren’t the only way to keep out the mice!

Later, we hear about efforts to eliminate construction waste, an innovative way to mitigate climate change.

GUESTS:



Christine Cummings: Executive Director of A Place Called Hope

Executive Director of A Place Called Hope Tom Andersen: Director of Communications, the Connecticut Audubon Society

Director of Communications, the Connecticut Audubon Society Eve Zuckoff: Climate and Environment Reporter CAI