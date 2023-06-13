© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Exploring Connecticut's Historic and Public Gardens

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 13, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
Earlier this spring, horticulturist Charlie Nardozzi joined us on Where We Live to answer all your gardening questions and we got this comment from listener on Facebook saying “loving this episode! You should do it weekly or monthly!” We hear you listeners, so we are back with another hour on Connecticut gardening. But today, we’re exploring some of the state’s most remarkable public and historic gardens.

Caryn B Davis is an architectural and landscape design photographer, and she is also the author of a new book entitled Connecticut Gardens: A Celebration of the State’s Historic, Public and Private Gardens. Today, she joins us to talk about the gardens around the state you’ll want to explore.

Connecticut Historic Gardens Day is coming up on June 25th. Many of Connecticut historic houses will be opening their gardens up to the public. We'll hear about what it takes to maintain the grounds of these places. And later, we hear what it takes to become a master gardener.

It’s a gardening hour like no other!

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
