How SCOTUS affirmative action ruling impacts Connecticut admissions

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT
It has been one week since the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action and “race-conscious” college admissions programs. The decision has roiled Connecticut colleges and universities.

Hearst Connecticut reported that every school that replied to their request for comment “expressed frustration with the decisions.”

This hour, we hear from current and prospective students where we live, as well as local admissions officers and administrators. Eastern Connecticut State University President Elsa Núñez, who announced her retirement in May, has long championed broadened college access for underrepresented groups.

GUESTS:

  • Irene Pham: Student, UCONN
  • Deven Pierre: Student, UCONN
  • Tatiana Watson: Student, CREC Academy of International Studies
  • Elissa Nadworny: Correspondent, NPR
  • Elsa Núñez: President, Eastern Connecticut State University 
  • Vern Granger: Director of Admissions, UCONN

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
