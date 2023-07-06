How SCOTUS affirmative action ruling impacts Connecticut admissions

It has been one week since the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action and “race-conscious” college admissions programs. The decision has roiled Connecticut colleges and universities.

Hearst Connecticut reported that every school that replied to their request for comment “expressed frustration with the decisions.”

This hour, we hear from current and prospective students where we live, as well as local admissions officers and administrators. Eastern Connecticut State University President Elsa Núñez, who announced her retirement in May, has long championed broadened college access for underrepresented groups.

GUESTS:



Irene Pham: Student, UCONN

Deven Pierre: Student, UCONN

Tatiana Watson: Student, CREC Academy of International Studies

Elissa Nadworny: Correspondent, NPR

Elsa Núñez: President, Eastern Connecticut State University

Vern Granger: Director of Admissions, UCONN

