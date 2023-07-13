Seeding the next generation of farmers in Connecticut

Across Connecticut's thousands of farms, spanning nearly 400,000 acres, the average age of farmers just under the national average at 58. Over 90% of senior Connecticut farmers don’t have a younger person tapped to take the reins, according to an American Farmland Trust study.

This hour, we dig into local and federal efforts to support new and young farmers with New Connecticut Farmers Alliance President Liz Guerra. Plus, federal policy reporter Lisa Hagen has the latest on the 2023 farm bill.

We also spoke with Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, who stressed the need for stability and funding "safety nets" for farmers in the state, particularly during "a year like this year where you had a moderate winter, two pretty dramatic frost events, a drought" and, most recently, a flood.

RELATED: Liz Guerra and her husband Héctor Gerardo were recently interviewed for a series about Connecticut's BIPOC farmers and efforts to diversify the state's population of farmers, which is 98% white.

Later, we'll learn more about 4-H, a nonprofit at the heart of harvest festivals where we live. Matthew Syrotiak, a 4-H alum, now works on a family farm. We hear from the "G.O.A.T. of goats."

Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, Connecticut Public and the Connecticut Mirror

Federal Policy Reporter, Connecticut Public and the Connecticut Mirror Liz Guerra: President, New Connecticut Farmer Alliance; Owner-Operator, SEAmarron Farmstead in Danbury

Mary Claire Whelan: Coordinator, New Connecticut Farmer Alliance

Bryan Hurlburt: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Agriculture

Matthew Syrotiak: 4-H Alumni; Dairy Farmer

Jen Cushman: 4-H Program Leader, UConn Extension

