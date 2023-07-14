© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A midsummer reading show

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 14, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT
Are you finally reading that bestseller that’s been collecting dust on your nightstand? Are you revisiting a dog-eared old favorite? If you're reading poolside, beachside or from your favorite park bench, we want to hear from you because today is Where We Live's Summer Reading Show!

If you don't know what to read this summer, we've got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a new fiction to thrill you, or a memoir to inspire you, we have reading recommendations to make the most of these long summer days.

And the benefits of summer reading for children are numerous. Studies show that not only does reading help with preventing summer learning loss, but help with social-emotional reading. We'll hear from two children's librarians in our state.

Buckle in as we dive into the best books of the summer. Tell us what you're reading!

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen