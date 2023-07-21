NPR's Aisha Harris on 'Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me'

Aisha Harris, co-host for NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, is out with a new book titled Wannabe: Reckonings With The Pop Culture That Shapes Me.

Harris explores how early influences and cultural tropes shape her role today as critic, including her upbringing in Connecticut. Today, she joins us for the hour.

Plus, we revisit another author conversation: We learn ways to slow down the fast fashion cycle. Lucianne Tonti, a fashion consultant and author of the new book Sundressed: Natural Fibres and the Future of Fashion joins us.

Aisha Harris: Co-Host, NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour ; Author, Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me

Lucianne Tonti: Fashion Consultant; Author, Sundressed: Natural Fibres and the Future of Fashion

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired on June 15, 2023.