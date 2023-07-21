© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

NPR's Aisha Harris on 'Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me'

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published July 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
Aisha Harris is co-host of NPR's "Pop Culture Hour."
Aisha Harris is co-host of NPR's "Pop Culture Hour." Her new book is titled "Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me."

Aisha Harris, co-host for NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, is out with a new book titled Wannabe: Reckonings With The Pop Culture That Shapes Me.

Harris explores how early influences and cultural tropes shape her role today as critic, including her upbringing in Connecticut. Today, she joins us for the hour.

Plus, we revisit another author conversation: We learn ways to slow down the fast fashion cycle. Lucianne Tonti, a fashion consultant and author of the new book Sundressed: Natural Fibres and the Future of Fashion joins us.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired on June 15, 2023.

Where We Live
