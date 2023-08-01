Diamondback Terrapins are the gem of all turtles

Diamondback terrapins, a species of small turtle along the coastline and marsh of Long Island Sound were once near extinction, but they’ve made a great comeback in our state.

This special species was once hunted to make turtle soup, to the point that there were no terrapins left in Sound. Now that hunting the terrapins has become illegal, they have started to return.

This tenacious little guy is the only turtle that lives in brackish waters - a mix of fresh and saltwater. And we are right in the middle of their migratory season. This is the time when they are especially vulnerable to being run over when they cross the road.

Preserving their population is no easy task. Nature centers around our state are looking for volunteers and citizen scientists to help track the local terrapin population in our state.

Have you seen a terrapin where you live?

GUESTS:



Jenny Hall: senior aquarist at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk

Tim Abbott: Manager of High School and Adult Science Education at Soundwaters in Stamford, Connecticut

Mike Ravesi: Wildlife Biologist and Herpetologist at the Connecticut Department of Environmental and Energy Protection

