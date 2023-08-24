The challenges of addressing adult literacy

23% of the adult U.S. population cannot read above a third-grade level. Literacy isn’t limited to reading and writing, it can also refer to basic math, comprehension and critical thinking skills.

According to ProLiteracy, bringing reading levels up “would generate an additional $2.2 trillion in annual income. Today, we get a deeper understanding of adult literacy in our country and across our state.

There is no part of the U.S. population that isn’t touched by low literacy. And many people suffer from shame around the struggle to read and write.

GUESTS:



Haleigh Guerrera: Basic Literacy Tutor with Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford

Basic Literacy Tutor with Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford Aliyya Swaby: Reporter for ProPublica

Reporter for ProPublica Mark Vineis: President and CEO of ProLiteracy

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 7, 2023.