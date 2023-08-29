Trust: The public health issue that has fractured the doctor/patient relationship

When you don’t feel well, and don’t know why, the last thing you want to be is dismissed by your doctor. More and more patients are taking it on themselves to research their own symptoms, and looking for answers and diagnoses through online forums.

What’s happening at the doctor’s office that is causing a disconnect and distrust between patients and their doctors? Today, we’re talking about the relationship between doctors and their patients, and how that’s impacting diagnostics.

We want to hear from you. When was the last time were you at a doctor’s office? Did you feel heard and respected? Did you feel like you could trust your healthcare to provide you with the best healthcare you can get?

If you're a doctor, what would you like your patients to know?

Board of Director and treasurer for the Dysautonomia International Dr. Perry Wilson: Associate Professor of Medicine and Public Health at Yale, and author of How Medicine Works and When It Doesn't: Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy

