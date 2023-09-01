© 2023 Connecticut Public

Grade inflation, grade bias and grade anxiety

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Matt Benoit
/
Getty Images

Once, receiving an A meant that a student had excelled in their coursework. But now, receiving an A means access to advanced classes, scholarships and of course, college admissions.

No two school districts, or even two teachers grade in the exact same way. Which means that grade bias is a real problem. So two students that might have the exact same academic performance, could receive two very different grades.

With all this emphasis on grades, are students missing out on learning?

Today on Where We Live, we talk about the history of grading, where the A through F system came from and how some educators are rethinking the way we grade students.

We hear from one Connecticut school district that’s changing the way they grade their students. And we want to hear from you too, is grade anxiety keeping you or your student up at night?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
