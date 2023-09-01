Grade inflation, grade bias and grade anxiety

Once, receiving an A meant that a student had excelled in their coursework. But now, receiving an A means access to advanced classes, scholarships and of course, college admissions.

No two school districts, or even two teachers grade in the exact same way. Which means that grade bias is a real problem. So two students that might have the exact same academic performance, could receive two very different grades.

With all this emphasis on grades, are students missing out on learning?

Today on Where We Live, we talk about the history of grading, where the A through F system came from and how some educators are rethinking the way we grade students.

We hear from one Connecticut school district that’s changing the way they grade their students. And we want to hear from you too, is grade anxiety keeping you or your student up at night?

