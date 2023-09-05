© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Ageism impacts everyone (eventually)

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Telephone conversation. Aging boss in white stylish shirt and trendy accessories busily speaking on the phone in office.
Yacob Chuk
/
Getty Images

What do you think about getting older? Is it an exciting new chapter, or something you’re dreading? And when you think about seniors or elders, do you see reverence or irrelevance? Eventually, we all get older. But one of the last acceptable forms of discrimination is ageism.

Today on Where We Live, we talk about age discrimination. We hear from Jeff Hamaoui. He’s the Co-founder of the Modern Elder Academy and says that midlife is not about the midlife crisis; it’s about finding your "second adulthood.”

So, what do you think about getting older? Is it an exciting new chapter, or something you’re dreading? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
