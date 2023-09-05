Ageism impacts everyone (eventually)

What do you think about getting older? Is it an exciting new chapter, or something you’re dreading? And when you think about seniors or elders, do you see reverence or irrelevance? Eventually, we all get older. But one of the last acceptable forms of discrimination is ageism.

Today on Where We Live, we talk about age discrimination. We hear from Jeff Hamaoui. He’s the Co-founder of the Modern Elder Academy and says that midlife is not about the midlife crisis; it’s about finding your "second adulthood.”

So, what do you think about getting older? Is it an exciting new chapter, or something you’re dreading? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Jeff Hamaoui: Co-founder of the Modern Elder Academy

Robin Clare: Executive Director Seniors Job Bank in West Hartford

Kauther Badr: Associate Professor at Southern Connecticut State University

Nora Duncan: State Director of the AARP Connecticut