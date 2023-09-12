© 2023 Connecticut Public

How do you see the role of primary elections?

Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Stickers are passed out to voters the Manchester High School polling station November 08, 2022.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Stickers are passed out to voters the Manchester High School polling station November 08, 2022.

It’s primary day here in Connecticut. We have closed primaries here in Connecticut, meaning only voters registered in either political party can participate in this election.

Historically, voter turnout tends to be pretty low on primary days, especially on years where we don’t have a big presidential election. According to the Associated Press, turnout for the 2019 Democratic mayoral primaries in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven all hovered between 13% and 15%.

Today, we hear about some of the conversations Connecticut civics teachers are having in their classrooms around elections.

And we want to hear from you too. Are you voting in today’s primary election? How do you see the role of primary elections?

For all the primary results, listen live to The Wheelhouse with host Frankie Graziano and a panel of reporters from across the state. Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 8 pm. on Connecticut Public.

GUESTS:

  • Patricia Crouse: practitioner in residence in Legal Studies and Political Science at the University of New Haven
  • Julia Miller: Civics Teacher at Metropolitan Business Academy inter-district magnet school in new haven
  • Dr. David Bosso: Social studies teacher at Berlin High School and 2012 Connecticut teacher of the year

Where We Live
