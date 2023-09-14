© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut was a key player in the 'Baking Powder Wars'

By Katie Pellico,
Patrick Skahill
Published September 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT
Baking powder wasn't always a kitchen staple, and when it was discovered, an epic industry showdown ensued. This hour, food historian Linda Civitello shares Connecticut's key role in the Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight that Revolutionized Cooking.

Plus, Darien First Selectman Monica McNally previews the town’s $85 million purchase of Great Island, a 63-acre property linked to baking powder tycoon William Ziegler.

Read an excerpt from chapter 2 of Baking Powder Wars, titled "The Liberation of Cake":

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
