Connecticut was a key player in the 'Baking Powder Wars'

Baking powder wasn't always a kitchen staple, and when it was discovered, an epic industry showdown ensued. This hour, food historian Linda Civitello shares Connecticut's key role in the Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight that Revolutionized Cooking.

Plus, Darien First Selectman Monica McNally previews the town’s $85 million purchase of Great Island, a 63-acre property linked to baking powder tycoon William Ziegler.

Read an excerpt from chapter 2 of Baking Powder Wars, titled "The Liberation of Cake":

GUESTS:



Linda Civitello: Food Historian; Author, Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight that Revolutionized Cooking

Food Historian; Author, Monica McNally: First Selectman of Darien

