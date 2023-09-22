© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Leave the leaves alone (and other fall gardening tips)

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. The farm complex was built in the 1830s.
Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. The farm complex was built in the 1830s.
Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Fall is officially here, and the days are getting shorter, but hopefully you’re still finding some time to be outside.

Fall gardening is well on its way. This is a great season to harvest squash and other root vegetables, and prepare your garden for next year. 

Whether you are expanding your gardening space or perhaps getting ready to plant bulbs for the first time, there’s a lot of factors to consider; the what, where and when you should plant just to name a few! Many gardeners are choosing native plants which are some of the most sustainable plants to plant.

Charlie Nardozzi, horticulturist and host of the Connecticut Garden Journal on Connecticut Public Radio joins us today to answer our gardening questions and yours.

What questions do you have about fall gardening? Have you planted or harvested any vegetables yet?

GUEST:

  • Charlie Nardozzi: horticulturist and host of the Connecticut Garden Journal on Caonnecticut Public Radio

Where We Live
