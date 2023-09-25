© 2023 Connecticut Public

Esmeralda Santiago's new novel 'Las Madres' explores themes of memory and home

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published September 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT
Esmeralda Santiago's newest novel is described as "a powerful novel of family, race, faith, sex, and disaster that moves between Puerto Rico and the Bronx, revealing the lives and loves of five women and the secret that binds them together."
© Robert Curtis
/
CANTOMEDIA
Esmeralda Santiago is out with a new book, Las Madres, following five women as they survive – and are shaped by their experience of – Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The novel explores themes of memory and home, faith and disaster.

This hour, the acclaimed author joins us to discuss.

Plus, we take a look at efforts to ready permanent relief resources in Hartford, given the increasing prevalence of extreme weather events in Puerto Rico. Researchers estimate 13,000 people came to Connecticut from Puerto Rico in the year that followed Hurricane Maria. Dr. Charles Venator Santiago has the latest.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen