Esmeralda Santiago's new novel 'Las Madres' explores themes of memory and home

Esmeralda Santiago is out with a new book, Las Madres, following five women as they survive – and are shaped by their experience of – Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The novel explores themes of memory and home, faith and disaster.

This hour, the acclaimed author joins us to discuss.

Plus, we take a look at efforts to ready permanent relief resources in Hartford, given the increasing prevalence of extreme weather events in Puerto Rico. Researchers estimate 13,000 people came to Connecticut from Puerto Rico in the year that followed Hurricane Maria. Dr. Charles Venator Santiago has the latest.

