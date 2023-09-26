'Not all in your head': Examining endometriosis

Endometriosis is one of the most common diseases affecting those with uteruses. Despite its prevalence, proper diagnosis can take up to ten years, leaving many suffering without support or treatment.

State Representative Jillian Gilchrest recently launched a legislative working group to advocate for better research and education policies across Connecticut. Arleigh Cole is a local public educator, and a member of the endometriosis working group.

Plus, we hear from Shannon Cohn, a filmmaker and public advocate for endometriosis awareness. She discusses her new documentary Below the Belt, and her efforts to educate medical and school professionals about the condition through her organization Endo What?

GUESTS:



Connecticut Public intern Carol Chen contributed to this episode which originally aired July 27, 2023.