'Not all in your head': Examining endometriosis
Endometriosis is one of the most common diseases affecting those with uteruses. Despite its prevalence, proper diagnosis can take up to ten years, leaving many suffering without support or treatment.
State Representative Jillian Gilchrest recently launched a legislative working group to advocate for better research and education policies across Connecticut. Arleigh Cole is a local public educator, and a member of the endometriosis working group.
Plus, we hear from Shannon Cohn, a filmmaker and public advocate for endometriosis awareness. She discusses her new documentary Below the Belt, and her efforts to educate medical and school professionals about the condition through her organization Endo What?
GUESTS:
- Jillian Gilchrest: Connecticut State Representative; Co-Chair, Connecticut Reproductive Rights Caucus; Chair, Endometriosis Working Group
- Arleigh Cole: Endometriosis Public Educator, via her Instagram @Missendostood
- Halley Terrell: Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Life Coach
- Shannon Cohn: Director, Below the Belt and Endo What?
Connecticut Public intern Carol Chen contributed to this episode which originally aired July 27, 2023.
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.