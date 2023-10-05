© 2023 Connecticut Public

Booking your COVID-19 booster appointment? Here's DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani's advice

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published October 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT
A nurse places a band aid shaped like a crayon on a toddler’s leg after administering a vaccine at Griffin Health’s mobile vaccine clinic at the Windsor Library in 2022.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
A nurse places a band aid shaped like a crayon on a toddler’s leg after administering a vaccine at Griffin Health’s mobile vaccine clinic at the Windsor Library in 2022.

New COVID boosters are available and recommended for everyone over six months of age, but pharmacies and providers in the state are slammed. The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) says that more than 46,000 residents have gotten the latest COVID-19 vaccine. They also acknowledged delays, which the Hartford Courant has attributed to "supply chain disruptions, insurance issues and workforce woes."

This hour, DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani joins us with all the latest guidance, from COVID-19 testing to flu shots. Have you ordered your free COVID-19 tests yet? Or are you eligible for free vaccines through the CDC's Bridge Access Program?

Plus, Fran Rabinowitz provides an update on continued staffing shortages in public schools. Paraprofessional support is short thousands of positions, and Rabinowitz stresses the need for support staffers as well. Bus drivers in Meriden and Coventryhave already gone on strike this fall.

GUESTS:

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
