Booking your COVID-19 booster appointment? Here's DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani's advice

New COVID boosters are available and recommended for everyone over six months of age, but pharmacies and providers in the state are slammed. The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) says that more than 46,000 residents have gotten the latest COVID-19 vaccine. They also acknowledged delays, which the Hartford Courant has attributed to "supply chain disruptions, insurance issues and workforce woes."

This hour, DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani joins us with all the latest guidance, from COVID-19 testing to flu shots. Have you ordered your free COVID-19 tests yet? Or are you eligible for free vaccines through the CDC's Bridge Access Program?

Plus, Fran Rabinowitz provides an update on continued staffing shortages in public schools. Paraprofessional support is short thousands of positions, and Rabinowitz stresses the need for support staffers as well. Bus drivers in Meriden and Coventryhave already gone on strike this fall.

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.