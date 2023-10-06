Addressing a dire military recruitment crisis

During the last fiscal year, the army alone missed their recruiting goal by 25%. All branches of the military are struggling to recruit new cadets.

With an all volunteer service, the military relies on recruitment efforts to get more people to serve. But fewer Americans than ever are eligible to do so. And attracting the next generation of cadets has been a challenge.

Today, we talk about the military recruiting crisis. We will hear from Captain Benjamin Keffer, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Recruiting Command.

Later, we hear how someextremist groups are working to get veterans and others with tactical experience into their organizations.

GUESTS:



Dr. Nora Bensahel: Professor of the Practice at theJohns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studiesand a Contributing Editor, War on the Rocks

Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Recruiting Command Sonner Kehrt: Investigative Reporter at the War Horse and Coast Guard Veteran

