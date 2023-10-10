© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Creating new communities with cohousing, plus fighting mosquito-borne diseases worldwide

Published October 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT
A construction worker carries lumber for the roof of a building being renovated in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
A construction worker carries lumber for the roof of a building being renovated in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk.

Last week, homelessness was officially declared a public health crisis in Connecticut. And the lack of affordable housing remains a major issue here in Connecticut. Today, we get an update on affordable housing and hear how some towns are addressing it.

We hear about a housing model known as cohousing, and hear from a co-housing collective based in Massachusetts.

Later, New York Times global health reporter Stephanie Nolen joins us to discuss her year long trip around the globe to investigate how the world’s most vulnerable communities are addressing mosquito -borne diseases. 

GUESTS:

