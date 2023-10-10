Creating new communities with cohousing, plus fighting mosquito-borne diseases worldwide

Last week, homelessness was officially declared a public health crisis in Connecticut. And the lack of affordable housing remains a major issue here in Connecticut. Today, we get an update on affordable housing and hear how some towns are addressing it.

We hear about a housing model known as cohousing, and hear from a co-housing collective based in Massachusetts.

Later, New York Times global health reporter Stephanie Nolen joins us to discuss her year long trip around the globe to investigate how the world’s most vulnerable communities are addressing mosquito -borne diseases.

GUESTS:



Ginny Monk: Housing and Children’s Issues for the Connecticut Mirror

Housing and Children’s Issues for the Connecticut Mirror Yochai Gal: resident at Rocky Hill Cohousing in North Hampton, Massachusetts

resident at Rocky Hill Cohousing in North Hampton, Massachusetts Stephanie Nolen: Global Health reporter for The New York Times

