Exploring Connecticut Wine Country

Connecticut's winemaking community is vibrant and growing. This hour, we explore the flavors of New England with food journalist Leeanne Griffin, and wine expert and writer Alice Feiring. Some 45 licensed farm wineries comprise Connecticut's very own "Wine Country."

We also hear from local vineyards, and discuss the role of "agritourism" in Connecticut. We preview the state's Passport to Wine Country program, putting 30-plus farm wineries on the map. Farm wineries use at least one-quarter Connecticut-grown fruits in their product.

GUESTS:



Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired August 7, 2023.