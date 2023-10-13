© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Exploring Connecticut Wine Country

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published October 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT
Hopkins Vineyard is one of the oldest wineries in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Hopkins Vineyard is one of the oldest wineries in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Brendan Moore
Hopkins Vineyard is one of the oldest wineries in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Hopkins Vineyard is one of the oldest wineries in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Brendan Moore
Two lawn chairs sitting on the lawn looking out onto Salt Water Farm Vineyard in Stonington, Connecticut with clear blue sky above
Two lawn chairs sitting on the lawn looking out onto Salt Water Farm Vineyard in Stonington, Connecticut with clear blue sky above
Bill Diodato / Corbis / Getty Images

Connecticut's winemaking community is vibrant and growing. This hour, we explore the flavors of New England with food journalist Leeanne Griffin, and wine expert and writer Alice Feiring. Some 45 licensed farm wineries comprise Connecticut's very own "Wine Country."

We also hear from local vineyards, and discuss the role of "agritourism" in Connecticut. We preview the state's Passport to Wine Country program, putting 30-plus farm wineries on the map. Farm wineries use at least one-quarter Connecticut-grown fruits in their product.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired August 7, 2023.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
