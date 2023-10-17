© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A conversation with Reverend Dr. Stephen G. Ray Jr. of United Church on the Green

Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT
Rev. Dr. Stephen Ray, Jr., and Susan Ray
United Church on the Green in New Haven
/

United Church on the Green in New Haven
Rev. Dr. Stephen Ray, Jr., and Susan Ray

Church attendance is on the decline. And the pandemic might not be to blame. Church attendance was falling even before 2020 among every major religion and subgroup.

Coming up this weekend, the United Church on the Green is welcoming Rev. Dr. Stephen G. Ray, Jr. This historic church in New Haven played a key part of the abolitionist movement.

Rev. Dr. Stephen G. Ray, Jr. is going to be the church's first black minister. Today, he joins us to talk about his hopes for this historic church, and welcoming a new generation of parishioners.

And later, we hear from the Yale Divinity School and learn about their involvement in an exciting project called the Living Village Project which broke ground last week. The Living Village is going to be a net-positive-energy building that will provide affordable housing to students.

GUESTS:

  • Reverend Dr. Stephen G. Ray Jr: United Church on the Green in New Haven
  • Dean Gregory Sterling: Dean of Yale Divinity School; The Reverend Henry L. Slack Dean and Lillian Claus Professor of New Testament

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
