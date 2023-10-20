© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Andy Horowitz is the new Connecticut State Historian

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Andy Horowitz on June 28, 2023.
Peter Morenus
/
The University of Connecticut
Andy Horowitz on June 28, 2023.

Walt Woodward held the position of Connecticut State Historian for nearly twenty years. He retired in 2022 to make way for the next Connecticut State Historian. 

Although our state is small, it’s got a big history. From the Connecticut Witch Trials of the 1600s to some more recent history, like the Sandy Hook Shootings and even the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut is not short on history.

Andy Horowitz is the next Connecticut State Historian. He says that history doesn't gain validity depending overtime. Even modern history is still history.

Listeners might be surprised to learn that not all of his research and work has been focused on Connecticut. In studying disasters and environmental events, he centered much of his research around Hurricane Katrina.

He joins us in studio to talk about his role as the new Connecticut State Historian and how he plans to spend his term serving the state.

GUEST:

Andy Horowitz: Connecticut State Historian and Associate Professor at the University of Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen