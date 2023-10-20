Andy Horowitz is the new Connecticut State Historian

Walt Woodward held the position of Connecticut State Historian for nearly twenty years. He retired in 2022 to make way for the next Connecticut State Historian.

Although our state is small, it’s got a big history. From the Connecticut Witch Trials of the 1600s to some more recent history, like the Sandy Hook Shootings and even the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut is not short on history.

Andy Horowitz is the next Connecticut State Historian. He says that history doesn't gain validity depending overtime. Even modern history is still history.

Listeners might be surprised to learn that not all of his research and work has been focused on Connecticut. In studying disasters and environmental events, he centered much of his research around Hurricane Katrina.

He joins us in studio to talk about his role as the new Connecticut State Historian and how he plans to spend his term serving the state.

GUEST:

Andy Horowitz: Connecticut State Historian and Associate Professor at the University of Connecticut

