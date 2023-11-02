© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

CT-based Gen Z trailblazers: Musician ericdoa, K-pop dance crew SEOULAR, and designer MINIPNG

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published November 2, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
We're spotlighting three Connecticut-based creatives: ericdoa, or Eric George Lopez, is a singer, songwriter and producer from Connecticut; Eiress Hammond is the designer behind MINIPNG in New Haven; and Seoular is a K-pop dance crew at the University of Connecticut.
This hour, we're focusing on Gen Z's impact on arts and culture.

Eric George Lopez, or ericdoa, has been described as the "face of hyperpop," a newer music genre born out of 2000s electronic music. But in many ways, the "genre-bending" up-and-coming artist defies categorization. He discusses his upbringing in Connecticut, how he developed his sound and what makes Gen Z uniquely powerful in the arts.

Later in the hour, we spotlight SEOULAR, a K-pop dance crew at University of Connecticut, part of KCONN, the campus' K-pop club. KCONN President Gina Tran and Vice President Alan Tran join us.

Plus, Eiress Hammond is the owner of MINIPNG, a New Haven business featuring her designs in addition to up-and-coming creators. She joins us to discuss her mission of "sustainability and individuality."

How is Gen Z shifting boundaries or influencing arts and culture where you live?

GUESTS:

  • ericdoa: Singer, Songwriter and Producer from Connecticut
  • Gina Tran: President, KCONN at the University of Connecticut
  • Alan Tran: Vice-President, KCONN at the University of Connecticut
  • Eiress Hammond: Designer; Owner, MINIPNG in New Haven

Connecticut Public intern Lateshia Peters also contributed to this episode.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
