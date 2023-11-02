CT-based Gen Z trailblazers: Musician ericdoa, K-pop dance crew SEOULAR, and designer MINIPNG
This hour, we're focusing on Gen Z's impact on arts and culture.
Eric George Lopez, or ericdoa, has been described as the "face of hyperpop," a newer music genre born out of 2000s electronic music. But in many ways, the "genre-bending" up-and-coming artist defies categorization. He discusses his upbringing in Connecticut, how he developed his sound and what makes Gen Z uniquely powerful in the arts.
Later in the hour, we spotlight SEOULAR, a K-pop dance crew at University of Connecticut, part of KCONN, the campus' K-pop club. KCONN President Gina Tran and Vice President Alan Tran join us.
Plus, Eiress Hammond is the owner of MINIPNG, a New Haven business featuring her designs in addition to up-and-coming creators. She joins us to discuss her mission of "sustainability and individuality."
How is Gen Z shifting boundaries or influencing arts and culture where you live?
GUESTS:
- ericdoa: Singer, Songwriter and Producer from Connecticut
- Gina Tran: President, KCONN at the University of Connecticut
- Alan Tran: Vice-President, KCONN at the University of Connecticut
- Eiress Hammond: Designer; Owner, MINIPNG in New Haven
Connecticut Public intern Lateshia Peters also contributed to this episode.
