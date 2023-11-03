© 2023 Connecticut Public

Humanitarian aid organizations address the crisis in Gaza and Israel

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT
Save the Children staff member Abdallah*, who has a 2-year-old baby boy named Omar, made the decision to retrieve belongings from his apartment with his wife. They had been told their building was likely to be destroyed soon and they needed supplies. They made the perilous journey, not recognising streets as they had been destroyed. They were nearly injured but managed to survive, however they said that the fear of their son becoming an orphan was difficult to cope with.
1 of 4  — CH1906982_2 year old Omar looks out at destroyed street.png
Save the Children staff member Abdallah*, who has a 2-year-old baby boy named Omar, made the decision to retrieve belongings from his apartment with his wife. They had been told their building was likely to be destroyed soon and they needed supplies. They made the perilous journey, not recognising streets as they had been destroyed. They were nearly injured but managed to survive, however they said that the fear of their son becoming an orphan was difficult to cope with.
Save The Children
A child standing behind a fence in Gaza
2 of 4  — CH1909307_A child standing behind a fence in Gazaa.jpg
A child standing behind a fence in Gaza
Save the Children
Save the Children staff in Egypt have been preparing supplies for transfer to Gaza. The supplies ready for distribution include 3,000 hygiene kits, 3,000 dignity kits, 3,000 recreational kits, 3,000 baby kits, drinking water, PPE, and medical supplies.
3 of 4  — CH1905222_Staff preparing supplies in warehouse.jpg
Save the Children staff in Egypt have been preparing supplies for transfer to Gaza. The supplies ready for distribution include 3,000 hygiene kits, 3,000 dignity kits, 3,000 recreational kits, 3,000 baby kits, drinking water, PPE, and medical supplies.
Save the Children
Save the Children staff in Egypt preparing aid to be delivered to Gaza. One truck carrying 45,000 bottles of water from Save the Children has arrived in Gaza so far, as part of the small group of aid trucks which have been approved entry through the Rafah crossing.
4 of 4  — CH1912618_Save the Children staff load aid packages for Gaza-oPt onto trucks.jpg
Save the Children staff in Egypt are preparing aid to be delivered to Gaza- oPt. One truck carrying 45,000 bottles of water from Save the Children has arrived in Gaza so far, as part of the small group of aid trucks which have been approved entry through the Rafah crossing. Save the Children stands ready to deliver more aid when access allows.
Save the Children

As the war continues in Israel and Gaza, humanitarians are working to deliver aid across the region. Humanitarian aid starts with addressing the basic necessities; food, water, and emergency medical care. And later, addressing mental health needs and the survived trauma of the millions displaced. This week, some Connecticut lawmakers called for a humanitarian pausewhich could allow more aid into Gaza.

Children are nearly half of Gaza’s population. In the past three weeks, more children have been killed there than the total killed in conflicts globally in every year since 2019. That’s according to Save the Children, an international NGO and humanitarian aid organization based in Connecticut.

Today, we hear from two aid organizations based in Connecticut. We learn more about addressing this enormous need, and what the work on the ground looks like.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
