Examining links between climate distress and climate action

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published November 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST
The New Haven Climate Movement hosted an "art-making and educational public action" event outside New Haven City Hall for World Oceans Day on June 9, 2023.
New Haven Climate Movement
The New Haven Climate Movement hosted an "art-making and educational public action" event outside New Haven City Hall for World Oceans Day on June 9, 2023.

The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found that the majority of Americans are either "alarmed" or "concerned" about climate change. They also discovered links between distress about climate change and a desire to take action.

This hour, Dr. Anthony Leiserowitz digs into this study, and the Six Americas Super Short Survey (SASSY). You can take the SASSY Survey here.

Plus, NBC Connecticut meteorologist Rachael Jay and New Haven Climate Movement organizer Adrian Huq will share their perspectives as different kinds of climate communicators.

How do you process feelings of alarm or distress around climate change, or take action?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired September 11, 2023.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
