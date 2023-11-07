The influential role of student government, youth voting and Beardsley Zoo's animal mayoral race
This year, we’ve been learning about how educators are getting students engaged in the electoral process. One way to do this: student government.
When you think of class elections, a couple things probably come to mind. But our guests says student government is much more than prom committees and candidate speeches in the cafeteria. We'll learn more about the influence student representatives have on their school districts.
Later, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is holding their forth mayoral race. There are five candidates running this year for mayor. We’ll hear about the animal candidates and how you can vote for your favorite.
We'll also hear how students on college campuses throughout our state are organizing to turn out the vote.
GUESTS:
- Christopher H. Tomlin: Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Student Councils
- Kevin Brown: a Vernon High School civics teacher and Connecticut State Representative for Vernon, Connecticut
- Jennifer Croughwell: Chief of Staff of Connecticut College Democrats and a student at Eastern Connecticut State University
- Nick Schettino: student at Southern Connecticut State University and young republican
- Gregg Dancho: Zoo Director, at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.