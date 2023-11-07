© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The influential role of student government, youth voting and Beardsley Zoo's animal mayoral race

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
This year, we’ve been learning about how educators are getting students engaged in the electoral process. One way to do this: student government.

When you think of class elections, a couple things probably come to mind. But our guests says student government is much more than prom committees and candidate speeches in the cafeteria. We'll learn more about the influence student representatives have on their school districts.

Later, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is holding their forth mayoral race. There are five candidates running this year for mayor. We’ll hear about the animal candidates and how you can vote for your favorite.

We'll also hear how students on college campuses throughout our state are organizing to turn out the vote.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
