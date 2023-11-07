The influential role of student government, youth voting and Beardsley Zoo's animal mayoral race

This year, we’ve been learning about how educators are getting students engaged in the electoral process. One way to do this: student government.

When you think of class elections, a couple things probably come to mind. But our guests says student government is much more than prom committees and candidate speeches in the cafeteria. We'll learn more about the influence student representatives have on their school districts.

Later, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is holding their forth mayoral race. There are five candidates running this year for mayor. We’ll hear about the animal candidates and how you can vote for your favorite.

We'll also hear how students on college campuses throughout our state are organizing to turn out the vote.

GUESTS:



