© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Healing and humanizing through artifact: Visiting the Museum of Jewish Civilization

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published November 16, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST
Amy Weiss, director of the Museum of Jewish Civilization at the University of Hartford, looks over a display dedicated to the late Philip J. Feltman.
1 of 4  — IMG_9393.jpg
Amy Weiss, director of the Museum of Jewish Civilization at the University of Hartford, looks over a display dedicated to the late Philip J. Feltman.
Katie Pellico / Connecticut Public
Local
2 of 4  — IMG_9409.jpg
Stories of Connecticut residents who survived the Holocaust are told through photography and artifacts at the Museum of Jewish Civilization at the University of Hartford.
Katie Pellico / Connecticut Public
Inside the Jewish Museum of Civilization at the University of Hartford, a documentary plays, titled "Pride, Honor and Courage: Jewish Woman Remember World War II."
3 of 4  — IMG_9384.jpg
Inside the Jewish Museum of Civilization at the University of Hartford, a documentary plays, titled "Pride, Honor and Courage: Jewish Woman Remember World War II."
Katie Pellico / Connecticut Public
University of Hartford students help curate one current exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Civilization, located on campus.
4 of 4  — IMG_9390 (1).jpg
University of Hartford students help curate one current exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Civilization, located on campus.

How do museums act as places of discovery, dialogue, and healing?

These spaces engage with critical, often complex, issues important to the communities they serve. For two weeks, we're spotlighting two museums where we live doing just that, and speaking with Dr. Macushla Robinson about the power of art and curation.

Last week, we took a tour of Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge. It’s the first museum in the country centering Palestinian arts and culture, with a mission of humanizing Palestinian people.

This hour, we’ll spend time at the Museum of Jewish Civilization at the University of Hartford, a teaching museum where artifacts and photography help center Jewish history and culture.

Amy Weiss, the museum's director, explains that personal narratives help tell the complex history of American Jews, a group that is not monolithic. "The overarching message is the importance of democracy and the fight against fascism," she says.

What role do museums play in your community?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Macushla Robinson: Assistant Professor in Residence, University of Connecticut; Director, Contemporary Art Galleries at the University of Connecticut
  • Amy Weiss: Director, Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies; Maurice Greenberg Chair for Judaica Studies; Director, Museum of Jewish Civilization; Assistant Professor of Judaic Studies and History

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen