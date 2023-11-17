A look at college enrollment decline

Declining college enrollment has opened up a bigger conversation about the value of a college degree. From 2010 to 2021, undergraduate enrollment dropped by 15%.This declining trend in college enrollment was magnified by the pandemic, when perceptions of the value of a degree really began to shift.

The decision making process for potential college students has become more personalized. Potential students have access to alternative pathways, and the ones that do go to college have needs that aren’t often met by the current model of college education.High costs, conflicting work schedules, and concerns ROI are barriers that affect a person's decision.

This shift away from degree requirements, restarting financial aid payments in October 2023,and the social conversations about college undoubtedly cause us to wonder who should go to college.

Today, we talk about the college conversation.

GUESTS:



Steve Schneider: High School Counselor at Sheboygan South High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

High School Counselor at Sheboygan South High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin Katharine Meyer: a Fellow in Governance Studies and Higher Education Researcher at the Brookings Institution.

Courtney Brown: Vice President of Impact and Planning at Lumina Foundation

Connecticut Public Talk Show Intern Joey Morgan produced this broadcast.