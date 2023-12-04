© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Mohamad Hafez installs 'Eternal Cities' at the new Yale Peabody Museum

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published December 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez puts final touches on his commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez puts final touches on his commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
Artist Mohamad Hafez and his family take an early look at his work on display at the Peabody Museum in New Haven.
Artist Mohamad Hafez and his family take an early look at his work on display at the Peabody Museum in New Haven.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” at the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” at the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
Within artist Mohamad Hafez’s sculpture “Eternal Cities” 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection are used and celebrates Syrian diaspora. At the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut on November 6, 2023.
Within artist Mohamad Hafez’s sculpture “Eternal Cities” 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection are used and celebrates Syrian diaspora. At the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut on November 6, 2023.
Artist Mohamad Hafez shows his son Kareem his work Eternal Cities at the Peabody Museum in New Haven.
Artist Mohamad Hafez shows his son Kareem his work Eternal Cities at the Peabody Museum in New Haven.
Artist Mohamad Hafez (right), holding his son Kareem, shows his work Eternal Cities at the Peabody Museum in New Haven to his in-laws, Maria Jose (center) and Juan Carlos Gutierrez (right).
Artist Mohamad Hafez (right), holding his son Kareem, shows his work Eternal Cities at the Peabody Museum in New Haven to his in-laws, Maria Jose (center) and Juan Carlos Gutierrez (right).
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez oversees the delivery and installation of his commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez oversees the delivery and installation of his commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez oversees the delivery and installation of his commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez oversees the delivery and installation of his commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez and curator Agnete Wisti Lassen oversee the installation of the commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
New Haven artist Mohamad Hafez and curator Agnete Wisti Lassen oversee the installation of the commissioned sculpture “Eternal Cities” to the Peabody Museum in New Haven, Connecticut. The artwork - which incorporates 3D prints and materials from the Yale Babylonian collection, celebrates the Syrian diaspora. November 6, 2023.
Mohamad Hafez explores the Yale Babylonian Collection, selecting objects to be copied and 3D-printed.
Mohamad Hafez explores the Yale Babylonian Collection, selecting objects to be copied and 3D-printed.
The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History is reopening early next year after four years of renovations.

Celebrated Syrian-American artist and architect Mohamad Hafez just installed a new piece, titled “Eternal Cities,” alongside the museum’s Babylonian collection. 3D-printed replicas of ancient Babylonian artifacts are peppered throughout the piece, bridging the millennia between ancient Mesopotamia and present-day Syria.

"It's a collaboration between educational archaeological museums, and local artists that come from the region that are working and living in the diaspora," says Hafez, "and at the crux of it, it solves a problem of engaging people in a very short attention span times, getting more interest built into these objects beyond just looking at them in a glass vitrine."

This hour, Mohamad joins us along with two of the museum’s curators. The new Peabody aims to position itself as a more community-centered space in New Haven. How can museums include the local communities they serve?

GUESTS:

  • Mohamad Hafez: Artist and Architect
  • Kailen Rogers: Associate Director of Exhibitions, Yale Peabody Museum
  • Agnete Lassen: Associate Curator, Yale Babylonian Collection

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen