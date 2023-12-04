Mohamad Hafez installs 'Eternal Cities' at the new Yale Peabody Museum

The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History is reopening early next year after four years of renovations.

Celebrated Syrian-American artist and architect Mohamad Hafez just installed a new piece, titled “Eternal Cities,” alongside the museum’s Babylonian collection. 3D-printed replicas of ancient Babylonian artifacts are peppered throughout the piece, bridging the millennia between ancient Mesopotamia and present-day Syria.

"It's a collaboration between educational archaeological museums, and local artists that come from the region that are working and living in the diaspora," says Hafez, "and at the crux of it, it solves a problem of engaging people in a very short attention span times, getting more interest built into these objects beyond just looking at them in a glass vitrine."

This hour, Mohamad joins us along with two of the museum’s curators. The new Peabody aims to position itself as a more community-centered space in New Haven. How can museums include the local communities they serve?

GUESTS:



Mohamad Hafez: Artist and Architect

Kailen Rogers: Associate Director of Exhibitions, Yale Peabody Museum

Associate Director of Exhibitions, Yale Peabody Museum Agnete Lassen: Associate Curator, Yale Babylonian Collection

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.