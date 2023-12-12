© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Creating safer online spaces for children, teens and everyone

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Supporters of the lawsuit stand in front of the Berlin Regional Court before the start of the hearing of DUH's landmark lawsuit against the US internet giant Meta (Facebook, Instagram) at the Berlin Regional Court. The lawsuit is based on threats of violence and murder in public Facebook groups. (Photo by Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Carsten Koall
/
picture alliance via Getty Images
Supporters of the lawsuit stand in front of the Berlin Regional Court before the start of the hearing of DUH's landmark lawsuit against the US internet giant Meta (Facebook, Instagram) at the Berlin Regional Court.

Connecticut is one of 41 states that is suing Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram. The suit is alleging that Meta is knowingly using addictive algorithmic tactics that are harmful to their users.

Today, we give an update on social media regulation and we hear from an activist and researchers working to make these spaces safer. We hear from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

We also hear from Emma Lembke. In February, she testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Child Internet Safety. She is the Founder of the Log Off Movement, a youth-led organization committed to helping kids, teens, and young people build healthy relationships with social media and online platforms.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen