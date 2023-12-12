Creating safer online spaces for children, teens and everyone

Connecticut is one of 41 states that is suing Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram. The suit is alleging that Meta is knowingly using addictive algorithmic tactics that are harmful to their users.

Today, we give an update on social media regulation and we hear from an activist and researchers working to make these spaces safer. We hear from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

We also hear from Emma Lembke. In February, she testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Child Internet Safety. She is the Founder of the Log Off Movement, a youth-led organization committed to helping kids, teens, and young people build healthy relationships with social media and online platforms.

GUESTS:



