Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Celebrating the magic of trains

By Katie Pellico,
Frankie Graziano
Published December 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
Before boarding a holiday train ride at the Naugatuck Railroad and Railroad Museum of New England, Joseph Renaldi hoists up his son, Conrad, to wave.
Katie Pellico
/
Connecticut Public
Before boarding a holiday train ride at the Naugatuck Railroad and Railroad Museum of New England, Joseph Renaldi hoists up his son, Conrad, to wave.

Trains may often be billed as a toy for tots, but there are locomotive-lovers of all ages where we live. This hour, go for a ride on the Naugatuck Railroad at the Railroad Museum of New England, and one holiday train tailored for children on the autism spectrum.

Parents and children sit and chat aboard a holiday-themed train.
1 of 5  — IMG_6547.JPG
Daniel Kahl and son Chase speak with Christine Faressa while aboard a holiday train ride on November 27, 2022, which she helped to organize through her nonprofit, Sun, Moon & Stars.
Katie Pellico / Connecticut Public
Taulant and Amanda Buzi, and son Luca, are pictured before boarding a holiday train ride tailored for children on the autism spectrum, organized by Watertown-area nonprofit Sun, Moon & Stars on November 27, 2022.
2 of 5  — IMG_6545.JPG
Taulant and Amanda Buzi, and son Luca, are pictured before boarding a holiday train ride tailored for children on the autism spectrum, organized by Watertown-area nonprofit Sun, Moon & Stars on November 27, 2022.
Katie Pellico / Connecticut Public
An elaborate train display entertains visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
3 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_2942.jpg
An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
Mark D'Antonio / Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
An elaborate train display entertains visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
4 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_2946.jpg
An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
Mark D'Antonio / Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
An elaborate train display entertains visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
5 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_2944.jpg
An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
Mark D'Antonio / Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Plus, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital is home to a toy train display that sparks joy in children and adults alike.

GUESTS:

  • Christine Faressa: Founder and President, Sun, Moon & Stars
  • Orion Newall: Passenger Operations Director, Naugatuck Railroad
  • Ebony Wright: Registered Nurse; Assistant Patient Service Manager, Pediatric Specialty Center at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
  • Walt Zawalich: Volunteer Trains Curator, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Eli Whitney Museum

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired December 21, 2022.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
