Celebrating the magic of trains

Trains may often be billed as a toy for tots, but there are locomotive-lovers of all ages where we live. This hour, go for a ride on the Naugatuck Railroad at the Railroad Museum of New England, and one holiday train tailored for children on the autism spectrum.

1 of 5 — IMG_6547.JPG Daniel Kahl and son Chase speak with Christine Faressa while aboard a holiday train ride on November 27, 2022, which she helped to organize through her nonprofit, Sun, Moon & Stars. Katie Pellico / Connecticut Public 2 of 5 — IMG_6545.JPG Taulant and Amanda Buzi, and son Luca, are pictured before boarding a holiday train ride tailored for children on the autism spectrum, organized by Watertown-area nonprofit Sun, Moon & Stars on November 27, 2022. Katie Pellico / Connecticut Public 3 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2942.jpg An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital. Mark D'Antonio / Yale New Haven Children's Hospital 4 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2946.jpg An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital. Mark D'Antonio / Yale New Haven Children's Hospital 5 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2944.jpg An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital. Mark D'Antonio / Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Plus, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital is home to a toy train display that sparks joy in children and adults alike.

GUESTS:



Christine Faressa: Founder and President, Sun, Moon & Stars

Founder and President, Sun, Moon & Stars Orion Newall: Passenger Operations Director, Naugatuck Railroad

Passenger Operations Director, Naugatuck Railroad Ebony Wright: Registered Nurse; Assistant Patient Service Manager, Pediatric Specialty Center at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Registered Nurse; Assistant Patient Service Manager, Pediatric Specialty Center at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Walt Zawalich: Volunteer Trains Curator, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Eli Whitney Museum

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired December 21, 2022.

