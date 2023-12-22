The holidays can be hard for those experiencing family estrangement

We often think of the holidays as a time to gather with family. But the reality might look a little different. It can be a challenging time if you have a strained relationship with your family. It can also be difficult for those estranged from family.

Family estrangement can occur for a number of reasons. And there is a lot of stigma around cutting ties with family. But research says it’s more common than we think.

Family estrangement is complicated. Today, talk to two people who have experienced this first hand.

Have you been effected by family estrangement?

Dr. Lucy Blake: Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of the West of England and a leading expert on family estrangement

Seth Forbes: Founder & Executive Director of Together Estranged

Founder & Executive Director of Together Estranged Aimee Palmer: Founder of Parents of Estranged Adult Children

