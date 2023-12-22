© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The holidays can be hard for those experiencing family estrangement

Published December 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
A man walking down the road in New York City's Central Park during a snowstorm.
Stacey Bramhall / Getty Images
A man walking down the road in New York City's Central Park during a snowstorm.

We often think of the holidays as a time to gather with family. But the reality might look a little different. It can be a challenging time if you have a strained relationship with your family. It can also be difficult for those estranged from family.

Family estrangement can occur for a number of reasons. And there is a lot of stigma around cutting ties with family. But research says it’s more common than we think.

Family estrangement is complicated. Today, talk to two people who have experienced this first hand.

Have you been effected by family estrangement?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
