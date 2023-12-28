© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Best Of 2023: Musicians who made their mark

By Catherine Shen,
Tess TerribleKatie Pellico
Published December 28, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST
As we approach the end of the year we’ve been reflecting on our favorite conversations throughout 2023. This hour, host Catherine Shen chooses her most memorable moments, all about music.

First, we discuss the power of nostalgia and the memories music can carry, with John Ondrasik, frontman for Five for Fighting. The soft-rock band topped the charts in the early 2000s with songs like "Superman" and "100 Years."

Eric George Lopez, or ericdoa, has been described as the "face of hyperpop," a newer music genre born out of 2000s electronic music. But in many ways, the "genre-bending" up-and-coming artist defies categorization. He discusses his upbringing in Connecticut, how he developed his sound and what makes Gen Z uniquely powerful in the arts.

Plus, Ashley Hamel discovered her love of music while growing up in Connecticut. The singer-songwriter eventually left New England behind to build her music career in Indonesia. She joined us from Jakarta to talk about her new single, "New England Baby."

Full episodes:

Where We Live
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico