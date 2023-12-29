© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Where We Live Best Of 2023: Trauma, mental health and healing

By Tess Terrible,
Katie PellicoCatherine Shen
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Kindergarten students lie on the floor during a classroom lockdown drill February 18, 2003 in Oahu, Hawaii.
1 of 3  — Hawaiian Kindergardeners Practice Lockdown Drills
Kindergarten students lie on the floor during a classroom lockdown drill February 18, 2003 in Oahu, Hawaii.
Phil Mislinski / Getty Images
The last houses of Sderot before Gaza strip.The town of Sderot is located one kilometer from the Gaza Strip. A "Red Color" alarm system has been implemented to warn citizens of impending rocket attacks. Due to the proximity of Gaza strip, citizens have between 10-15 seconds to reach a shelter after the sounding of the "Red Color" alarm. 30 % of the children of the town have been diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
2 of 3  — End of day on Sderot
The last houses of Sderot before Gaza strip.The town of Sderot is located one kilometer from the Gaza Strip. A "Red Color" alarm system has been implemented to warn citizens of impending rocket attacks. Due to the proximity of Gaza strip, citizens have between 10-15 seconds to reach a shelter after the sounding of the "Red Color" alarm. 30 % of the children of the town have been diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
IAISI / Moment Open / Getty Images
A young person sits on the floor in a darkened doorway.
3 of 3  — Loneliness_WWL_Promo.png
Elva Etienne / Getty Images

Each year, we broadcast nearly 200 episodes of programming. As 2023 comes to a close, we are highlighting some of our favorite conversations.

Today, we’re sharing three important interviews on mental health and trauma. Senior Producer Tess Terrible shares her favorite conversations on these topics.

First up, we’re going to listen back to our conversation with Kate Dias: President of Connecticut Education Association. She spoke with us about school shootings, lockdown drills, and how they’re impacting student and teacher mental health.

At the start of the Israel-Hamas War, we zoomed in on trauma in that region — and the ripple effects here in the U.S. In our second segment, we hear from Dr. Julian Ford, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Connecticut Health Center. We also hear from Steve Sosebee, President and Founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Rabbi Debra Cantor from the B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom Synagogue.

And later, we hear from Deb Bibbins: Founder and CEO, For All Ages; Connecticut Collaborative to End Loneliness and local efforts to address the loneliness epidemic.

Full episodes:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

