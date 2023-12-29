Where We Live Best Of 2023: Trauma, mental health and healing

Each year, we broadcast nearly 200 episodes of programming. As 2023 comes to a close, we are highlighting some of our favorite conversations.

Today, we’re sharing three important interviews on mental health and trauma. Senior Producer Tess Terrible shares her favorite conversations on these topics.

First up, we’re going to listen back to our conversation with Kate Dias: President of Connecticut Education Association. She spoke with us about school shootings, lockdown drills, and how they’re impacting student and teacher mental health.

At the start of the Israel-Hamas War, we zoomed in on trauma in that region — and the ripple effects here in the U.S. In our second segment, we hear from Dr. Julian Ford, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Connecticut Health Center. We also hear from Steve Sosebee, President and Founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Rabbi Debra Cantor from the B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom Synagogue.

And later, we hear from Deb Bibbins: Founder and CEO, For All Ages; Connecticut Collaborative to End Loneliness and local efforts to address the loneliness epidemic.

