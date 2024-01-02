© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

An update from Save the Children, plus a conversation with Palestinian American poet Zeina Azzam

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST

There are approximately 2.45 million people who need humanitarian assistance in Gaza. And the entire population is now at risk of famine. That’s according to Save the Children, an international NGO and humanitarian aid organization based in Connecticut.

Today, we hear from Janti Soeripto, President & CEO of Save the Children.

And later, Where We Live has been covering the Israel-Hamas War, and exploring how the conflict and history of this region has been captured through the arts. We hear from Palestinian American poet and community activist Zeina Azzam.

She is the current poet laureate of Alexandria, Virginia and She is also the Author of Some Things Never Leave You.

GUESTS:

  • Zeina Azzam: poet laureate of Alexandria, Virginia and author of Some Things Never Leave You
  • Janti Soeripto: President & CEO of Save the Children, an international NGO and humanitarian aid organization based in Connecticut

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
