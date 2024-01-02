An update from Save the Children, plus a conversation with Palestinian American poet Zeina Azzam

There are approximately 2.45 million people who need humanitarian assistance in Gaza. And the entire population is now at risk of famine. That’s according to Save the Children, an international NGO and humanitarian aid organization based in Connecticut.

Today, we hear from Janti Soeripto, President & CEO of Save the Children.

And later, Where We Live has been covering the Israel-Hamas War, and exploring how the conflict and history of this region has been captured through the arts. We hear from Palestinian American poet and community activist Zeina Azzam.

She is the current poet laureate of Alexandria, Virginia and She is also the Author of Some Things Never Leave You.

GUESTS:



Zeina Azzam: poet laureate of Alexandria, Virginia and author of Some Things Never Leave You

Janti Soeripto: President & CEO of Save the Children, an international NGO and humanitarian aid organization based in Connecticut

