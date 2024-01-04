Going plant-based: Exploring Veganuary

Whether it's reading more books or eating out less, January is the month of goals and challenges. Veganuary is no exception.

The 30-day plant-based challenge originated nearly a decade ago and has since taken on a life of its own. We’ll hear from three different vegans working in the plant-based space about their journey to becoming vegan and what it means to them.

What do you want to know about the lifestyle?

GUESTS:



Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired January 20, 2023.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.