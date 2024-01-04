© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Going plant-based: Exploring Veganuary

By Anya Grondalski,
Catherine Shen
Published January 4, 2024 at 7:50 AM EST
Skånska Matupplevelser/flickr creative commons

Whether it's reading more books or eating out less, January is the month of goals and challenges. Veganuary is no exception.

The 30-day plant-based challenge originated nearly a decade ago and has since taken on a life of its own. We’ll hear from three different vegans working in the plant-based space about their journey to becoming vegan and what it means to them.

What do you want to know about the lifestyle?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired January 20, 2023.

Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
