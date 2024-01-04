Going plant-based: Exploring Veganuary
Whether it's reading more books or eating out less, January is the month of goals and challenges. Veganuary is no exception.
The 30-day plant-based challenge originated nearly a decade ago and has since taken on a life of its own. We’ll hear from three different vegans working in the plant-based space about their journey to becoming vegan and what it means to them.
What do you want to know about the lifestyle?
GUESTS:
- Wendy Matthews: U.S. Director, Veganuary
- Candice Hutchings: Creator, The Edgy Veg
- Mackenzie Sullivan: Co-Founder, Ellie Mae Farm Sanctuary in Storrs
Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired January 20, 2023.
