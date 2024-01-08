© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Opioid settlement dollars flooding Connecticut. What will equity and fairness look like?

By Katie Pellico,
Sujata Srinivasan
Published January 8, 2024 at 8:15 AM EST
Liz Fitzgerald (left) and Christine Gagnon (right) both lost sons to the opioid epidemic. At this conference they both thanked State Attorney General William Tong for his efforts, but also reminded him that "we're not going away" and will push for more work to be done.
1 of 4  — Connecticut getting some compensation for opioid crisis
Liz Fitzgerald (left) and Christine Gagnon (right) both lost sons to the opioid epidemic. At this conference they both thanked State Attorney General William Tong for his efforts, but also reminded him that "we're not going away" and will push for more work to be done.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
State Attorney General William Tong stressed that the settlement has been structured to put the money in the hands of Connecticut's cities and towns. This was done with the purpose of putting the resources in the hands of those on the front lines.
2 of 4  — Connecticut getting some compensation for opioid crisis
State Attorney General William Tong stressed that the settlement has been structured to put the money in the hands of Connecticut's cities and towns. This was done with the purpose of putting the resources in the hands of those on the front lines.
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public/Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public
John Lally shows a portrait and the custom urn of his son Tim who died in 2016. John now sits on the state’s opioid advisory settlement committee as a person with lived experience.
3 of 4  — How is the state allocating opioid settlement money
John Lally shows a portrait and the custom urn of his son Tim who died in 2016. John now sits on the state’s opioid advisory settlement committee as a person with lived experience.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
John Lally sits on the state’s opioid advisory settlement committee as a person with lived experience. He lost his son Tim in 2016.
4 of 4  — How is the state allocating opioid settlement money
John Lally sits on the state’s opioid advisory settlement committee as a person with lived experience. He lost his son Tim in 2016.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

No matter where you live, the opioid epidemic has likely touched you or someone you know.

Now, a state committee set up to allocate settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors has just issued its first reporting of disbursements at the municipal level.

The stakes are high. Connecticut has some of the highest opioid death rates in the country. Each month, more than 100 people die in Connecticut from an opioid overdose. More than 9,000 overdose deaths have been documented since 2015, and the vast majority of these fatal overdoses are linked to opioids or, increasingly, to synthetic opioids or proxies.

After years of litigation, major opioid manufacturers and distributors have begun paying $600 million in settlement funds to Connecticut over the next 20 years. Those funds are intended to be allocated in ways that prevent future opioid deaths, a process the state’s 45-member Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee will help oversee.

This hour, we’ll hear from Christine Minhee who oversees one of the only national databases tracking opioid settlement spending. Minhee is "astounded" by Connecticut's first round of municipal reporting, and the level of detail as to how and where those dollars are headed.

We'll also hear from William Tong, Connecticut Attorney General, and advocates in our region who are working to reframe how we talk about and treat the opioid epidemic.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan