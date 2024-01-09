Transracial adoptee Angela Tucker talks about centering adoption stories on adoptees

Growing up as a transracial adoptee, Angela Tucker's friends, family, and even strangers would make comments and assumptions about what her life would have been like if she hadn’t been adopted.

Angela Tucker is the author of the book "You Should Be Grateful": Stories of Race, Identity, and Transracial Adoption and she is Executive Director of the Adoptee Mentoring Society.

Today, we talk about the intricacies of navigating life as a transracial adoptee. For years, adoption stories have been told from the point of view of the adoptive parents. Angela says it’s time to flip the script and let adoptees tell their stories.

Later, we hear from an adoption agency and learn about the type of conversations they have with potential transracial adoptive parents.

Check out the UConn Health Adoption Assurance Programto find more information about transracial adoption.

GUESTS:



Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired December 8, 2023.