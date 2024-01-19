How war influences media and media influences war

In our newsroom, we’ve been having a lot of conversations about how we cover the Israel-Hamas War. And sometimes, we find ourselves conflicted about who to talk to, what stories to cover, what language we use, and what we can do to make our coverage as fair and truthful as possible.

Where are you getting your information on the Israel-Hamas War? Odds are you're probably following the war through social media. According to the Washington Post, TikTok is drawing billions of views from #Palestine and #Israel.

As journalists, we understand that how the war is presented on social and news media can shape public opinion.

Today, we’re talking about just that.

GUESTS:



Professor Scott Wallace: Associate Professor in the Department of Journalism at UConn

Adrian Bonenberger: Writer and journalist

Michael Spikes: Lecturer & Program Director; Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University

Georgia Wells: Tech Reporter Wall Street Journal

