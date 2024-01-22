Flooding relief check-in: Hartford's North End, and Connecticut farms

2023 was the sixth rainiest year on record for Connecticut, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In July alone, more than 1,500 acres of Connecticut farmland flooded over, representing $21 million in lost sales revenue.

This hour, we hear from Chris Bassette of Killam & Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury, who says she is still holding out hope for relief for the nearly half-a-million dollars in losses she logged from July’s floods. We also get an update from State Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt.

Plus, the Hartford Flood Compensation Program is aimed at providing some short-term relief to residents who have been dealing with systemic flooding and sewage problems. State Comptroller Sean Scanlon is overseeing the program, and discusses the efforts to focus these funds on the North End of the Capital City.

Sharon Lewis is the Executive Director of the CT Coalition for Environmental Justice. Her North End home has been uninhabitable for over a year due to flooding and sewage in her basement and first floor. She joins us, along with Connecticut Mirror investigative reporter Dave Altimari.

GUESTS:



Christine Bassette: Owner-Operator, Killam & Bassette Farmstead

Bryan Hurlburt: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Agriculture

Dave Altimari: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

Sharon Lewis: Executive Director, CT Coalition for Environmental Justice; North End Resident

Sean Scanlon: Connecticut State Comptroller

Bridgitte Prince: Human and Environmental Rights Activist

James Chow: Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Deputy Director, Environmental Protection Agency

