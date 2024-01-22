© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Flooding relief check-in: Hartford's North End, and Connecticut farms

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published January 22, 2024 at 11:07 AM EST
A crew contracted under MDC replaces pipes under Vine Street in the North End of Hartford.
1 of 6  — Flooding Repairs
A crew contracted under MDC replaces pipes under Vine Street in the North End of Hartford.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
A crew makes repairs on Vine Street in the North End of Hartford. Federal officials say the new EPA funds will help to upgrading wastewater and stormwater systems like these across the region.
2 of 6  — Flooding Repairs
A crew makes repairs on Vine Street in the North End of Hartford. Federal officials say the new EPA funds will help to upgrading wastewater and stormwater systems like these across the region.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
J. Stan McCauley, president of the Greater Hartford African American Alliance, speaks at a gathering in Hartford to discuss the latest on ongoing flooding and sewage issues in the city’s North End. They’re upset that legislative efforts to help the neighborhood may get stalled during the current legislative session.
3 of 6  — IMG_2375 -grove.jpg
J. Stan McCauley, president of the Greater Hartford African American Alliance, speaks at a gathering in Hartford to discuss the latest on ongoing flooding and sewage issues in the city’s North End. They’re upset that legislative efforts to help the neighborhood may get stalled during the current legislative session. Civil rights and environmental attorney Cynthia R. Jennings (right), and Activist Bridgitte Prince (center) also spoke.
Maricarmen Cajahauringa / Connecticut Public
Sharon Lewis, environmental advocate and affected resident shared her story of losing some of her most prized possessions, family heirlooms and her entire home due to over $100,000 worth of sewage flooding. She has been forced to live out of a hotel for over a month.
4 of 6  — Local Resident Flood Meeting
Sharon Lewis, environmental advocate and affected resident shared her story of losing some of her most prized possessions, family heirlooms and her entire home due to over $100,000 worth of sewage flooding. She has been forced to live out of a hotel for over a month.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Hartford resident and Executive Director of the Connecticut Coalition for Economic and Environmental Justice Sharon Lewis during a press conference as Gov. Ned Lamont announced $85 million in state funding to implement a pilot program addressing sewage overflows in streets and basements in North Hartford June 26, 2023
5 of 6  — sewer flooding
Hartford resident and Executive Director of the Connecticut Coalition for Economic and Environmental Justice Sharon Lewis during a press conference as Gov. Ned Lamont announced $85 million in state funding to implement a pilot program addressing sewage overflows in streets and basements in North Hartford June 26, 2023.
Abigail Brone / Connecticut Public
The road leading to Rocky Hill farmer Francis Whalen's fields is completely submerged. This is the water level about three quarters of a mile from the Connecticut River's shoreline. Farm land along the Connecticut River flooded following heavy rains in northern New England.
6 of 6  — Farm Flooding
The road leading to Rocky Hill farmer Francis Whalen's fields is completely submerged. This is the water level about three quarters of a mile from the Connecticut River's shoreline. Farm land along the Connecticut River flooded following heavy rains in northern New England.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

2023 was the sixth rainiest year on record for Connecticut, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In July alone, more than 1,500 acres of Connecticut farmland flooded over, representing $21 million in lost sales revenue.

This hour, we hear from Chris Bassette of Killam & Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury, who says she is still holding out hope for relief for the nearly half-a-million dollars in losses she logged from July’s floods. We also get an update from State Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt.

Plus, the Hartford Flood Compensation Program is aimed at providing some short-term relief to residents who have been dealing with systemic flooding and sewage problems. State Comptroller Sean Scanlon is overseeing the program, and discusses the efforts to focus these funds on the North End of the Capital City.

Sharon Lewis is the Executive Director of the CT Coalition for Environmental Justice. Her North End home has been uninhabitable for over a year due to flooding and sewage in her basement and first floor. She joins us, along with Connecticut Mirror investigative reporter Dave Altimari.

GUESTS:

  • Christine Bassette: Owner-Operator, Killam & Bassette Farmstead
  • Bryan Hurlburt: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Agriculture
  • Dave Altimari: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror
  • Sharon Lewis: Executive Director, CT Coalition for Environmental Justice; North End Resident
  • Sean Scanlon: Connecticut State Comptroller
  • Bridgitte Prince: Human and Environmental Rights Activist
  • James Chow: Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Deputy Director, Environmental Protection Agency

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen